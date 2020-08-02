Panel to study police dept. needs in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA

02 August 2020 00:19 IST

An eight-member committee headed by Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner R.K. Meena will study the requirements of the police department in Visakhapatnam, the administrative capital.

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang constituted the committee. The orders were issued on July 31. Officer on Special Duty (OSD-Planning) will be the convener of the committee.

The committee comprises IGP (Training), IGP (Personnel), IGP (SIB, Intelligence), IGP (Provisions and Logistics), DIG (Technical Services) and DIG, Visakhapatnam Range.

The panel will study the overall prospective requirement of police such as additional manpower, creation of additional posts, infrastructure and logistics in the administrative capital.

The committee members are likely to visit Visakhapatnam and submit a report in two weeks.