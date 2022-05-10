Panel to probe ‘botched-up’ surgery in Guntur GGH

Surgery performed on a 5-year-old girl

Health, Medical and Family Welfare Principal Secretary M.T. Krishna Babu has said that a three-member committee has been constituted to inquire into the alleged botched-up eye surgery on a five-year-old girl.

The committee will be headed by Guntur Medical College principal Dr. C. Padmavathi. Dr. K. Sundarachari and Dr. A. Vishnuvardhan of Siddhartha Medical College are the members of the committee.

Mr. Krishna Babu asked the committee to submit a detailed report on the incident within three days.

According to a release, five-year-old Aradhya was admitted to the Government General Hospital, Guntur, for a surgery to remove a tumour on her eyelid. However, the girl was brought out and handed over to the patients in an unconscious state.