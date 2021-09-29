Panel to monitor e-Shram portal implementation

VIJAYAWADA

29 September 2021 07:21 IST

A State-Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) headed by the Chief Secretary to the Government has been formed to monitor the implementation of e-Shram portal introduced by the Central government to recognise and register workers in the unorganised sectors. In a release, the government stated that a government order appointing the SLMC with Chief Secretary as the chairperson and Secretaries of the departments concerned as members. The committee ensures registration of all workers, including migrant workers, street vendors,on the portal.

Advertising

Advertising