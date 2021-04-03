Panel to develop State into global IT hub

VIJAYAWADA

03 April 2021 23:32 IST

Aim is to improve quality of life, increase industrial output and create employment

The government has constituted a Consultative Committee for Information Technology and Electronics Industry (CCITEI) for implementation of various policies and specific issues related to IT, ITeS, Electronics and Start-Up companies.

A G.O. issued to this effect said the committee would strive to develop the State into an innovation society of global repute, with a focus on enhancing the quality of life of its citizens, through high-quality education and healthcare, increased productivity in industry and its allied activities, creation of employment by promoting Electronics and IT.

The government would soon announce its investment promotion policy for the IT and Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) industry.

Incentives

These policies may spell out certain incentives and also place certain responsibilities on the industry.

What was CCITI in the past has been renamed and re-constituted as CCITEI to ensure speedy realisation of the goals to be set in the policy and to facilitate coordination between various functionaries of the government on the one hand and the representatives of the Industry on the other.

The committee comprises the Principal Secretary, IT and Electronics and Communications Department, as its Chairman, the Joint Director, IT Promotions, as Convener and 15 members representing various other allied departments.

The committee will grant various incentives and land allotments available in the State’s IT and Electronics policies within the stipulated period to the industry after examining their applications.

It will resolve the problems arising in the implementation of the policies and prescribe the procedures and issue guidelines for effective implementation of the policies.

The CCITEI will be authorised to recommend, approve, reject or defer any application for incentives or land allotment at its sole discretion, but the it will have to process the old incentive applications as per the earlier policies until the new policies and guidelines are issued.