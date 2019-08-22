Panel submits feedback on ongoing works at AU

The three-member committee constituted to study ongoing building constructions and tender works at Andhra University submitted its report to Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy here on Wednesday.

The committee, which comprises retired chief engineer of the Irrigation Department M.T. Raju, retired SE of Road Construction Department V. Hanumantha Rao, and professor of AU Civil Engineering Department G.V.R. Srinivasa Rao, met the Vice-Chancellor and explained to him their observations.

In its report, the committee observed that the electrical works were being done at a cost of more than 5% the normal rate.

The committee observed that there was no uniformity in the prices being charged at various departments, and expressed its displeasure over the quality of works and suggested several improvements.

The committee also informed the V-C that the ongoing works under RUSA funds, which have been taken up by A.P. Education Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (APEWIDC), are being done at a cost of over 20% the normal rate that is followed by the university.

Responding to the committee’s observations, Mr. Prasad Reddy said that he would soon write to the APEWIDC in this regard.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that after completion of the construction works at the varsity, the committee will again conduct inspections on the quality of works and the standards followed.