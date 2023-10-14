Panel recommends ‘cool environment’ for Naidu in jail

October 14, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

A five-member committee comprising doctors of the Government Medical College (GMC-Rajamahendravaram) on Saturday recommended that the former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu be kept in a ‘cool environment’ citing his present state of health.

The committee, constituted by the Government General Hospital (GGH), was headed by Dr. Shiva Kumar from the general surgery department. The other four doctors are Associate Professor Markandeyulu, Dr. Sunita, Dr. Mahindra and Dr. Himaja.

In a joint press conference along with Deputy Inspector General (Prisons-Coastal Andhra) M. Ravi Kumar here on Saturday, Dr. Shiva Kumar said that Mr. Naidu’s health condition was stable. However, he was in need of a ‘cool environment’ given his health condition. “We have recommended to the Rajamahendravaram Central Prison authorities the need for a cool environment for Mr. Naidu inside the prison,” he said.

However, the doctor said the panel could not recommend the exact means of the facility that would ensure a cool environment for Mr. Naidu in the prison as it was the task of the prison authorities.

Submission to court:

Reacting on the doctors’ recommendations, Mr. Ravi Kumar has said that the prison authorities had submitted the recommendations of the doctors to the court and the higher authorities of the Prisons and Correctional Services.

“Mr. Naidu said that he is determined to take any medical prescription only in consultation with his personal doctor. By Saturday, Mr. Naidu is physically active”, said Dr. Shiva Kumar.

Mr. Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh and wife Ms. Bhuvaneswari on Saturday met him during mulaquat in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison.

