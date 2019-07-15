Panel on PPAs working hard to save public money: Balineni

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the Energy Department officials to accord top priority to strengthening the power sector in view of its importance for the growth of economy, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy has said.

“The Chief Minister is determined to strengthen the AP-Genco for meeting the State’s power needs and providing cost-effective power. The high-level committee constituted to review the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) is working hard to explore ways to save public money,” Mr. Srinivas Reddy said on Sunday.

The Minister, according to an official release, was addressing a teleconference with the officials on the nine-hour free power supply to the farm sector.

The officials told the Minister that the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) in 2019-20 was ₹35,857 crore as per the A.P. Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) report. But the distribution companies (Discoms) owed ₹18,375 crore to the generation companies, including the Genco, and renewable energy companies as on May 31, 2019.

At the same time, the government had to pay ₹10,400 crore to the Discoms. The total burden on the Discoms due to purchase of solar and wind power on “must-run” basis was ₹2,636 crore between 2015-16 and 2018-19, and the projected burden for 2019-20 stood at ₹1,300 crore.

‘Key sector’

The Minister said the government was trying to do everything in a transparent way to strengthen the power sector, which was key for agriculture, irrigation and industrial sectors. He also said the measures being taken by the government to lay a strong foundation to the power sector would help in sustaining the day-time free power supply for nine hours to the farm sector, 24x7 uninterrupted power supply, and supplying quality power at affordable price in the future.

Energy Secretary and AP-Transco CMD N. Srikanth, AP-Genco MD B. Sreedhar, AP-Transco Joint Managing Directors K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu and P. Umapathi, and Discoms’ CMDs S. Nagalakshmi and M. Venkateswarlu participated.