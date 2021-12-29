Panel on cinema ticket pricing formed

VIJAYAWADA

29 December 2021 01:05 IST

It will examine and rationalise the rates of admission into cinema halls

The State government has constituted a new committee to examine and rationalise the rates of admission into cinema halls in the State. A government order by the Home Department was issued to this effect on Tuesday.

The order (G.O. No. 35) issued earlier was contested by the petitioners in the High Court.

“Aggrieved by the GO, some of the exhibitors moved the High Court praying to direct the respondents to permit the petitioners to run theatres as per the rates prevailing to passing of the impugned order,” the order issued by Gudi Vijaya Kumar, in-charge Principal Secretary to Government, said.

The government after taking into consideration the overall scenario and in pursuance of the orders of the High Court hereby reconstituted the committee consisting of all stakeholders to examine the issue in a comprehensive manner for making recommendations for fixing the rates of admission into cinema theatres, the GO stated.

The reconstituted committee members will include Principal Secretaries of Home, Revenue, Municipal Administration and Urban Development and Finance Departments; I&PR Commissioner; Law Department Secretary; Joint Collector, Krishna district; film exhibitor Vemuri Bala Ratnam of Siri Krishna Theatre; film distributor Thummala Seeta Ram Prasad; Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce Vice President Mutyala Ramdas; representatives of cinegoers, including Vadde Om Prakash Narayan, Member of CBFC, Jupalle Rakesh, Kurnool district, and Gampa Lakshmi of Vizianagaram.

“The committee shall take into account all the factors relevant to the fixation of admission rates such as classification of theatres such a multiplexes and single screens with due regard to the location and the amenities provided to the cinegoers,” the GO said.