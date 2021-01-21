Panel inspects colleges, interacts with parents and students

‘Some institutions running without proper sanitation and social distancing’

Members of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) conducted surprise checks on a few colleges and enquired with the parents and students about the fee particulars and facilities being provided on the campuses.

Three teams comprising commission members B. Eswaraiah, Prof. V. Narayana Reddy, K. Ajay Kumar and C.A.V. Prasad visited private and corporate colleges on Wednesday.

They inspected the classrooms, hostels, toilets and other facilities in Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Narayana College and other institutions at different locations in Krishna district. The teams recorded the statements of the parents on the amount of fee charged enquired whether the college managements were following COVID-19 guidelines.

“The commission observed that some branches of the corporate education institutions are running without proper sanitation and social distancing. The managements did not provide sanitisers to the visitors and parents,” said Mr. Narayana Reddy.

“We visited Sri Chaitanya Junior College, Raman Bhavan, located at Gudavalli, on the outskirts of Vijayawada. The commission observed that there were 60 students in each classroom and the corridors and classrooms were in unhygienic conditions,” said Mr. Eswaraiah.

Parents complained that the college managements were collecting ₹1.80 lakh per year for a boarder and classes commenced from December.

“We paid ₹1.80 lakh towards college fee, ₹5,000 for pocket money and ₹5,000 towards lab charges. But, no lab and other facilities have been provided. Classes are being conducted for 12 hours a day and there is no drinking water, and running water in toilets. Some students returned home unable to pay fee during the pandemic,” a few students complained.

Mr. Narayana Reddy said the commission had observed several violations, including collection of excess fee, violation of COVID-19 protocol, poor quality of food and conducting classes in congested classrooms. A report would be sent to the government recommending action against the managements, which were not following the instructions and were harassing the parents and students, he said.