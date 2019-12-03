Panel gearing up for campaign against liquor

The Madya Vimochana Prachara Committee is going to take up several initiatives to promote awareness about the adverse effects of alcohol.

Committee chairman V. Lakshmana Reddy at a press conference here on Tuesday said that the government allocated a budget of ₹3.75 crore for campaign against liquor consumption. The committee had a meeting with excise officials for the first time after its constitution at the office of Commissioner of Excise and Prohibition in the city.

Mr. Reddy said the committee would soon make study tours to Gujarat, Bihar and Mizoram States where liquor prohibition was being implemented effectively. He said experts like Swami Agnivesh would be roped in to educate students and youth.

Short films planned

“The committee is also planning to make short films to take the message to the masses, particularly youth,” he said and added that the government has been appealed to establish de-addiction centres at every district headquarters attached to teaching hospitals.

The committee members urged the Excise officials to strengthen enforcement to curb smuggling of ganja and illicitly distilled liquor. Prohibition and Excise enforcement director P. Hari Kumar said people could dial toll-free numbers:14500 and 1800-425-4868 to register complaints regarding ID liquor, illegal sale and transport of liquor.