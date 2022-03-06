Members of APSERMC find sanitary conditions in school far from satisfactory

Members of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) during a surprise visit to a State-run school in Chittoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) expressed their dissatisfaction at the poor maintenance of schools during a surprise visit conducted in Chittoor on Saturday.

Commission members B. Eswaraiah and V. Narayana Reddy, along with District Educational Officer V. Sekhar, made an unannounced visit to PCR Government Zilla Parishad High School and a couple of junior college campuses in the town.

To their dismay, the sanitary conditions in the toilet was found to be far from satisfactory.

The members also expressed their dissatisfaction over the purified water dispenser procured under ‘Nadu Nedu’ lying in a state of disuse.

The ramshackle school building was beyond repair and the students were made to sit on the floor outside the classrooms, considering safety.

Members Prof. Narayana Reddy and Dr. Eswaraiah told the media later that the commission’s responsibility was to ensure that the State government’s resolve to develop school infrastructure translated into action.

At a meeting of mandal educational officials held later, which was addressed by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Govindappa Srinivasulu, Prof. Reddy lauded the top priority accorded by the ZP towards educational infrastructure and expressed confidence that Chittoor district would become No.1 in the State in the field of school education.