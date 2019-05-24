Panel for good governance in the offing

Ahead of the YSRCP’s landslide victory in the simultaneous elections to the Assembly and the Lok Sabha, a bunch of serving and retired bureaucrats met party chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his party office here on Thursday. According to sources in the party, the would-be CM is contemplating setting up a five-member panel for good governance.

Mr. Jagan’s OSD Krishnamohan Reddy, political adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, senior IAS officer Dhanunjay Reddy, former Chief Secretary Ajeya Kallam and retired IAS officer Samuel are tipped to be part of the committee. They are among the several groups that first met the party chief. The party included many welfare measures as part of Navaratnalu (nine jewels) promise in the manifesto. Several of the promises, especially concerning welfare, will be studied by the group to arrive at a workable solution, according to the sources.

Plan of action

The panel is expected to make an in-depth study and submit its report in a few months, said the sources. Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Kallam, who is touted to be the chief adviser to Mr. Jagan, said they have a specific plan of action and will get down to work soon. “The proposed welfare programmes are interesting but we are concerned about the financial implications. The finances are a cause for concern but we are confident of finding a way out,” he said.