Panel fixes fee structure for school, Intermediate students in A.P.

ANANTAPUR

25 August 2021 11:25 IST

It notified three different categories of fee structure for students from nursery to 10th Standard and Intermediate enrolled in private unaided institutions in gram panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations.

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission has notified three different categories of fee structure for students from nursery to 10th Standard and Intermediate enrolled in private unaided institutions in gram panchayats, municipalities, and municipal corporations for the academic years 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24.

Corporate/unaided tutorial colleges, which impart additional coaching for entrance examinations and collect even up to ₹5 lakh per annum, have been disallowed from collecting this kind of additional fees irrespective of their location of operation — city, town or panchayat.

Through the Government Orders MS No.53 and No. 54, the Commission has specified that the fees included tuition fees, prospectus and registration fees, admission fees, examination fees, laboratory fees, sports fees, computer laboratory fees, library fees, extracurricular activities fees, student welfare fund, student health care scheme, study tour, alumni and any other similar fees related to academics. In addition to the above academic fees, a student will be required to pay transportation charges, hostel charges (boarding and lodging charges) if he/she opts for those services.

For students enrolled in schools operating in gram panchayats, the maximum collectible fees shall be ₹10,000 per annum for Primary Schools (Classes Nursery to 5) and ₹12,000 per annum for Secondary Schools (Classes 6 to 10). In the municipalities, the maximum collectible fees have been fixed at ₹11,000 annum for Primary Schools and ₹15,000 for Secondary Schools; while the students in municipal corporations will be charged a maximum of ₹12,000 per annum in Primary Schools and ₹18,000 in Secondary Schools. These amounts are collectible in three equal instalments.

A transportation fees of ₹1.20 per km per annum can be collected from the students who opt for the services offered by the management. If the students choose boarding and lodging services also, in gram panchayats ₹18,000 per annum can be collected, ₹20,000 per annum in municipalities, and ₹24,000 in the municipal corporations.

For the Intermediate students in Junior Colleges situated in gram panchayats, a maximum fees of ₹15,000 per annum can be charged for MPC and BiPC groups and ₹12,000 per annum for non-Science, Maths groups such as CEC, HEC; in Municipalities, the maximum fees collectible have been fixed at ₹17,500 per annum for MPC and Bi.PC groups and ₹15,000 for other groups; and for those colleges in municipal corporations the maximum collectible fees will be ₹20,000 per annum for M.PC and Bi.PC groups and ₹18,000 for others.

While transportation charges will remain the same at ₹1.20 per km per annum, the boarding and lodging will be ₹18,000 per annum in panchayats, ₹20,000 in municipalities, and ₹24,000 in municipal corporations. Tutorial colleges imparting additional coaching for entrance examinations can charge an additional fees of ₹20,000.