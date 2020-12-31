Panel expresses satisfaction over ‘Nadu-Nedu’ works

Team inspects several schools in Chittoor district

The renovation, uplift and beautification work implemented in 15,000 schools in the State with an outlay of ₹4,000 crore is, by and large, satisfactory. The observation was made by Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) that inspected several schools and colleges in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

The inspection was necessitated by the completion of the first phase of work and ahead of the launch of the second phase involving a similar outlay for developing another 15,000 schools.

Commission members V. Narayana Reddy and B. Eswaraiah, accompanied by Regional Joint Director (Kadapa) Venkata Krishna Reddy, Chittoor DEO Narasimha Reddy and Deputy DEO (Tirupati) Vijayendra Rao inspected the Zilla Parishad High Schools in Karakambadi of Renigunta mandal and Pachikapalam of Vedurukuppam mandal, where the first phase work was nearing completion.

The team later inspected the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) at Karvetinagaram and the Malavyaji Municipal Corporation High School in Tirupati.

The members met parents, headmasters and Panchayat Raj engineers, where shortage of sand and cement was found to be the only stumbling block in the progress of work.

“We have received complaints of private schools demanding fee payment prior to uploading the student details for ‘Amma Vodi’ support. The two should not be linked and we will take action against such schools,” said Prof. Narayana Reddy. The panel also reportedly found the infrastructure at the state-run DIET better than the privately managed colleges.