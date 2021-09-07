Panel comprising sarpanches to identify issues in Polavaram-affected areas

First meeting of the committee to be held on September 17

East Godavari Collector Ch. Hari Kiran has constituted the Polavaram Project Monitoring Committee (PPMC) comprising all sarpanches of the panchayats affected by the irrigation project within the jurisdiction of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Chintoor and Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district.

“The PPMC has been constituted to identify issues in the affected panchayats and address them. Every sarpanch will be part of the PPMC and they can raise the issues pertaining to the Resettlement and Rehabilitation,” the Collector told the media on Monday.

The first meeting of the PPMC has been scheduled to be held on September 17. The ITDA Project Officers will also be members of the committee. “The maiden meeting of the PPMC will list out the issues so that those could be addressed on a war-footing,” said Mr. Hari Kiran.

Quality control

Referring to the construction of the R&R colonies in the East Godavari district, Mr. Hari Kiran said, “The State government has directed to rope in Joint Collectors (Housing and Development) to review the quality of work pertaining to the R&R Colonies which are being constructed by the agencies. The third-party check of the work will certainly guarantee quality.”

Speaking on healthcare services in the Agency, Mr. Hari Kiran asserted that the doctors would be deployed on a term basis instead of deputing them for months to check the deaths owing to health complications including viral fevers.

“It is a fact that no doctor prefers to be deployed in the Agency for months. Hence, deploying them for term period will ensure availability of the doctors,” added Mr. Hari Kiran.