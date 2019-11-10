Panduranga Utsav draws a large crowd

Hundreds of devotees participated in the procession of Lord Panduranga in the town. Transport Minister Perni Nani on Saturday presented silk clothes to the deity at the Panduranga temple as a part of the eight-day Panduranga Utsav. The utsav will conclude on November 12.

Former B.C. Welfare Minister K. Ravindra presented silk clothes to the deity separately.

Devotees from across the State participate in the utsav celebrated in the winter.

Holy dip

On the other hand, thousands of devotees are expected to take a holy dip at the Manginapudi beach on November 12. The police and district authorities arranged basic facilities for devotees at the beach and beefed up security to prevent any untoward incident.

At least a dozen boats carrying swimmers would guard devotees and prevent them from venturing into the deep sea.

The Machilipatnam police also arranged floodlights.