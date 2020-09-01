Pandemic yields a windfall for India Post

Aadhaar-enabled Payment System and DBT transactions have taken a quantum leap, says official

The coronavirus pandemic, though, have delivered a lethal blow to the economy, it appears to have yielded a windfall for the Andhra Pradesh Circle of the India Post.

Data available with the department say that the AP Postal Circle have settled transactions worth of ₹445 crore under Aadhaar enabled Payment System (AePS) and ₹320 crore under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during the pandemic thus far.

Vast network

The AP Circle has leveraged the vast network of more than 10,500 post offices, more than 9,000 postmen and delivery agents to provide essential services to citizens including those in the remotest corners, at their doorsteps.

The monthly average of India Post Payment Bank (IPPB) transactions has been put at around 3.5 lakh and this includes withdrawals, debits and AePS.

AP Circle Chief Post Master General (CPMG) Col. M. Eleesha says that during this trying time, the department has helped disburse the benefits of many government schemes at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

Doorstep delivery

“There has been a huge growth in the AePS transactions—both in volume and amount— during the pandemic, when compared with that of last year. The DBT transactions have also taken a substantial leap,” he says.

As many as 90,000 DBT transactions worth ₹18 crore of PM Kisan Yojana have been credited into the IPPB accounts payable in AP Circle, he points out.

Mr. Eleesha, who earlier served as the Commandant of three commands including Central Base Post Office (CBPO) in Kolkata and Delhi and Army Postal Service, says that the department has helped the beneficiaries including elders withdraw money from the accounts at their doorsteps.

The AePS facilitates withdrawal of cash from any scheduled bank through the India Post Payment Bank and ensures timely delivery of medicines at the doorsteps individuals.

Pact with TTD

The AP Circle has launched many initiatives including signing a business agreement with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) during the pandemic for delivery of Kalyanotsavam prasadam to devotees through speed post.

The TTD has launched the online registration of devotees who would like to take part in the Kalyanotsavam rituals in virtual mode. “The devotees are being sent a package of prasadam, kumkum, akshata and etc. through speed post. The online registration was available from August 7 to 31. The Kalyanotsavam will be performed throughout the year. Already, 3,000 prasadam packages have been booked. We are expecting a good revenue,” adds Mr. Eleesha.