Pandemic robs the elderly of small joys

The COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown have an adverse impact on the psyche of the elderly and those suffering from life-threatening diseases.

In the district, bordering Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the impact is more pronounced.

Thousands of elderly people, particularly those in their late 60s and 70s, have been remaining indoors since imposition of lockdown following repeated medical advice and restrictions imposed by their family members on their daily strolls on the street or visit to the nearby temples.

The entire stretch from Satyavedu to Kuppam, which borders Tamil Nadu for over 250-km, misses the presence of senior citizens on the road.

Casualties

With all the five COVID-19 casualties in the district being the elderly, there is heightened tension among the households.

Interestingly, elderly people having a source of income are enjoying some freedom as they can been seen visiting the temples in the morning and evening. A positive feature is that a majority of them are wearing face masks and possessing hand sanitizers in their pockets.

But those who are dependants do not have such freedom as they are just confined to the four walls of their houses.

“I am 73 years old. A major portion of my pension is spent on medicines. I know the consequences of the pandemic. What bothers me most is that my son and daughter-in-law have firmly told my grandchildren not to come near me. My own kin are not interested in talking to me. They just give me a mask and ask me to wear it even while sleeping,” says Ramachandra of Kongareddipalle.

Poornachandra (69), a retired bank official, says the pandemic has robbed him of all happiness and small joys.

“What is sickening is that I am not able to meet my friends. I know it is risky to move out. But it is equally risky to be alone,” he says.

An elderly priest at the Lord Siva temple on the banks of the dried up Neeva river here says that the absence of elderly devotees is conspicuous.