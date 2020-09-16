Pandemic prompts artists to opt for collective online exhibition

Foundation plans State-wise digital catalogues of works

Like every other sector, the coronavirus pandemic has affected the art fraternity too. Artists across cities are scrambling to understand what functioning in a post-pandemic world might look like, prompting many to go digital, a space previously untapped.

Among the first digital initiatives in the art space of Andhra Pradesh is an online exhibition titled ‘Andhra Aesthetics’ that began here on Tuesday. Some 80 artists from across the State are participating in the event. The online show is being organised by Bhopal-based NGO Foundation of Art and Culture (FAC) in its effort to compile a State-wise digital catalogue of works of artists.

“We had done online exhibitions with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana artists previously and received encouraging response. The idea is to foster a stronger sense of community as we spend time apart in our isolated spaces during the pandemic,” senior artist Akhilesh Verma, director of FAC told The Hindu.

The exhibition which is now online in FAC’s Instagram and Facebook pages is curated by artists V. Ramesh and Balaji Ponna. “This is one of the first such initiatives to catalogue works of artists from the State. It is significant at a time when art shows have come to a standstill in view of the pandemic,” said Visakhapatnam-based artist V. Ramesh.

Each artists have showcased two of their works in the exhibition. While many acclaimed works are also exhibited in the online show, the platform has particularly given a boost to the new talent.

Exploring digital space

“The pandemic has affected the young artists. Some of them are going through depression and other mental health issues. In the absence of any creative exchange of ideas, the isolation is weighing heavily on them. I felt we should explore the virtual way of communication to come out of the crisis collectively,” said Mr Verma.

Artists such as T. Sudhakar Reddy, Ravi Shankar Patnaik, L.N.V. Srinivas, Laxman Rao Kotturu and Soghra Khurasani among others have exhibited their works. “We have received tremendous response from artists in Andhra Pradesh and will plan a second edition of the exhibition,” said Poonam Govind of Foundation of Art and Culture.

Instagram handle

The online show will continue till the month-end and can be visited at the Instagram handle ‘foundationofartandculture’ and by the same name on Facebook.