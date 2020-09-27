Pandemic march continues in East Godavari

More than 1,000 of the 6,923 new cases reported from the district; 45 more deaths take toll to 5,708

The State reported 6,923 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 6,75,674 in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The death toll went up to 5,708 with 45 more fatalities reported during the period. The death rate remained at 0.84%, the lowest among the States with a huge number of infections.

As many as 76,416 samples were tested during the 24-hour period, and only 9.06% of them turned out to be positive.

Positivity rate

It is the lowest single-day positivity rate of tests conducted in the last two-and-a-half months. The overall positivity rate of 56 lakh tests conducted so far is 12.07%.

With 7,796 recoveries were reported in the last one day, the overall tally of recoveries crossed the six-lakh mark. So far, 6,05,090 persons recovered, taking the recovery rate to 89.55%.

Even as less than 7,000 new infections were reported in the State, East Godavari witnessed over a 1,000 of them. It was followed by West Godavari with close to 1,000 cases.

The new cases and fatalities in various districts are as follows: East Godavari (1,006 & 4), West Godavari (929 & 4), Prakasam (659 & 8), Chittoor (577 & 2), Guntur (535 & 5), Nellore (506 & 3), Srikakulam (503), Anantapur (480 & 3), Kadapa (472 & 3), Vizianagaram (376 & 1), Krishna (333 & 6), Visakhapatnam (318 & 3) and Kurnool (229 & 3).

The overall district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (94,190),West Godavari (64,433), Chittoor (59,820), Anantapur (56,209), Kurnool (55,685), Guntur (53,244), Nellore (50,999), Visakhapatnam (49,357), Prakasam (46,722), Kadapa (42,861), Srikakulam (38,593), Vizianagaram (34,179) and Krishna (26,487).