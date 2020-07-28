Pandemic likely to hit Maoist Martyrs’ Week

Officials have put up barricades at Lakkavaram, a tribal village in West Godavari district after several residents were tested positive for COVID-19.

VIJAYAWADA

28 July 2020 22:50 IST

Around 100 tribal hamlets have been declared containment zones

The Martyrs’ Week being observed by the banned CPI (Maoists), which began on Tuesday, appears to remain a low-key affair this time as the tribal pockets in the State, the major hotbeds of the left wing extremism, have been reeling under the fear of COVID-19 pandemic.

With hundreds of positive cases being reported in the Agency areas, curbs have been imposed on the public movement and the officials have put up barricades in many hamlets which have been declared them as containment zones.

Advertising

Advertising

Public movement curbed

During the Martyr’s Week, the Maoist leaders usually meet the tribal residents and organise meeting in villages. They also organise many events to pay tributes to the slain Maoist leaders.

Many tribal hamlets have also declared voluntary lockdown. The restrictions imposed in the wake of pandemic appear to play spoilsport in Martyrs’ Week this year.

“About 48 residents have been tested positive for coronavirus at Velerupadu mandals, followed by 38 in Buttaigudem, 20 in Polavaram and 14 in Jeelugumilli mandals in West Godavari district. All the containment zones are being sanitized and public movement have been restricted to check the spread of the disease,” an official said.

Combing intensified

Furthermore, Greyhounds and anti-naxal squads have been deployed in the Agency areas and combing have been intensified in the areas sharing inter-State borders with Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in view of the Martyrs’ Week, which will continue till August 3.

“Additional forces have been deployed in West Godavari, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam districts. Joint combing operations have been undertaken with our counterparts in the neighbouring States. A strict vigil is being maintained on the movements of RMPs, doctors as Maoists are expected to visit clinics amid the sharp spike in COVID-19 cases,” said a police officer.