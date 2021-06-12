Andhra Pradesh

Pandemic exacerbating gender-based violence: expert

COVID-19 is exposing women to greater health risks, threatening livelihoods, exacerbating gender-based violence and pushing women and children into extreme poverty, particularly those living in the most marginalised communities, said Columbia University Medical Centre Public Psychiatry Education Director Stephanie M.Le Melle here on Saturday. She was delivering the keynote address in a global workshop on ‘Stress Coping: Strategies to De-stress’ organised by GITAM Deemed to be University. While referring to various recent COVID-19 studies, she said that globally 54 % women lost their jobs during the pandemic. In India and USA, the job loss rate is 5.7% in women and 3.1% in men.

GITAM president M. Sribharath said that the pandemic caused psychological pressure on students and academic community.

Gomathi Jatin from Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Gandhian Studies Director Nalini Bikkina and others spoke.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 12, 2021 7:15:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/pandemic-exacerbating-gender-based-violence-expert/article34798514.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY