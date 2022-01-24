Pandemic effect: Tyagaraja fete reduced to one day

Musicians render ‘Pancharatna Kriti’ as a tribute to the saint poet

Vocalists and musicians rendered “Pancharatna Kriti”, a composition of Tyagaraja that is considered to be the five crowning jewels of Carnatic music, at the 175th ‘Sadguru Sri Tyagaraja Swamivari Aaradhana Sangeethotsavam’ at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music and Dance College here on Sunday.

The festival, coinciding with the death anniversary of the poet, used to be a five-day event earlier attracting a large number of musicians from across the city. But this time, the event was cut down to just one day in view of the rising COVID cases. Vocalists and instrumentalists paid their tributes to saint poet Tyagaraja in an hour-long ‘brindagaanam’, while renditions of ‘Jagadanandakaaraka’ in Naata Raga, ‘Dudukugala Nanne’ (Gowla Raga) captivated the audience.

Noted musicians who took part in the festival include Malladi Suribabu, Malladi Sriram Prasad, Modumudi Sudhakar, Popuri Gowrinath, Vemuri Venkata Viswanath, C.P.V. Sastry, K.V. Brahmanandam, college Principal Govindarajan (Veena), Ganduri Srinivasa Sastry (violin), Parupalli Subrahmanya Phalgun and N.S. Kalyan Ram (mridangam) among others.