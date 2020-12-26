Pandemic dampens Christmas spirit

Devotees follow COVID-19 protocols during celebrations

Christmas was celebrated on a modest note in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Prakasam district on Friday.

The large gathering of devotees in churches was missing across the district as the religious heads urged the old people and sick not to participate in the midnight mass at churches as a precautionary measure.

However, all special Christmas services were organised as was the practice at St. Theresa RC Church near the Old Market centre and others.

Those who came to churches to participate in the candlelight service during the midnight and other services took the necessary precautions such as wearing masks and sanitising hands following the instructions issued from the health authorities who warned of a possible second wave of coronavirus. The Jewett Memorial Baptist Church, considered head of all Baptist churches in the south, was tastefully decorated and the same scene was witnessed over the 150 denomination of churches. Devotees made a beeline for the historic Baptist church at the coastal village of Ramayapatnam.

Christmas carols were sung in the JDBM Baptist Church at Kandukur on the occasion as pastors delivered the message of God. Persons dressed as Santa Claus kept the gathering in a good humour.

Devotees also decorated their homes with illuminated stars and Christmas trees. ‘Nativity scenes’ with infant Jesus, Mother Mary and Joseph were arranged at Cloughpet. Devotees also remembered John E. Clough, a missionary from the U.S.A. , who had run a string of educational institutions in the region.