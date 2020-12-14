Pandemic curve sees another low

State sees lowest single-day tally of 305 cases; Nellore reports two new deaths

The State witnessed two new deaths and 305 new COVID-19 infections in the 24 hours ending Monday morning.

It was the lowest single-day tally in months, and the overall tally increased to 8,75,836. The toll increased to 7,059, but the mortality rate remained at 0.81%. The recovery rate increased to 98.65%.

In the last one day, 541 patients recovered taking the total recoveries to 8,64,049. This left only 4,728 active cases in the State, and more than 60% of the cases were in the four districts of Krishna (884), Guntur (816), Nellore (619) and East Godavari (537). The remaining nine districts together had only 1,872 active cases. Vizianagaram, with only 75 active cases, had the highest recovery rate of 99.23%.

The positivity rate of the 44,934 samples tested in the last one day was 0.68%, the lowest in months, and the overall positivity rate of the 1.08 crore samples tested was 8.05%.

The two new deaths were reported in Nellore district.

For the first time in months, all the districts reported not more than 50 cases.

The district-wise new infection tallies were as follows: West Godavari (45), Chittoor (43), Krishna (37), East Godavari (28), Nellore (27), Guntur (24), Prakasam (21), Visakhpatnam (19), Srikakulam (15), Vizianagaram (14), Kurnool (12), Kadapa (12) and Anantapur (8).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,23,016), West Godavari (93,397), Chittoor (84,889), Guntur (73,968), Anantapur (67,014), Nellore (61,809), Prakasam (61,804), Kurnool (60,416), Visakhapatnam (58,655), Kadapa (54,653), Krishna (46,721), Srikakulam (45,723) and Vizianagaram (40,876).