Pandemic curve sees a steady drop

VIJAYAWADA

13 June 2021 23:12 IST

58 deaths and 6,770 new infections reported in 24 hours

The State continues to witness a steady drop in the COVID-19 infections and deaths. While the recovery rate has increased to 94.61%, the fatality rate remains at 0.66%.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the State reported 58 deaths and 6,770 new infections, which took the cumulative toll and tally 11,940 and 18,09,844 respectively.

The total number of recoveries crossed 17 lakh and stood at 17,12,267. Over two lakh people recovered in the past two weeks. With 12,492 people recovering in the past one day, the number of active cases came down to 85,637.

Nearly half of the active cases were spread over three districts – East Godavari – 19,336 (22.58%); Chittoor – 12,296 (14.36%); and Prakasam – 8,692 (10.15%). Vizianagaram, Kurnool and Anantapur districts together had only 7.4% active cases.

The daily positivity rate of the 1,02,876 samples tested was 6.58%, while the overall rate of the 2.045 crore tests remained at 8.85%.

Chittoor reported 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, which was the highest among the districts. The toll in other districts was as follows: East and West Godavari (7 each); Srikakulam (6); Anantapur and Visakhapatnam (4 each); Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and Vizianagaram (3 each); and Guntur, Kurnool and Nellore (2 each).

East Godavari reported the highest daily tally of 1,199 infections. It was followed by Chittoor (968), West Godavari (765), Prakasam (530), Srikakulam (491), Kadapa (473), Krishna (440), Guntur (433), Anantapur (367), Kurnool (299), Visakhapatnam (290), Nellore (267), and Vizianagaram (248).

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,47,847), Chittoor (2,08,118), Guntur (1,57,241), West Godavari (1,51,658), Anantapur (1,49,594), Visakhapatnam (1,45,023), Nellore (1,23,330), Kurnool (1,19,505), Prakasam (1,15,078), Srikakulam (1,14,469), Kadapa (1,01,615), Krishna (95,643) and Vizianagaram (77,828).