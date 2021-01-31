Pandemic curve nosedives in January

VIJAYAWADA

31 January 2021 23:42 IST

Number of cases reported in the month is 60% lesser than the tally in December

The COVID-19 pandemic curve further dipped in the State as the number of cases reported in January was 60% lesser compared to the tally of December, which saw 14,222 cases and 116 deaths.

In the last one month, only 5,550 infections and 45 deaths were reported.

For the first time in nearly eight months, there were no deaths for five days. This apart, the daily tally of fewer than 100 cases were reported thrice.

The number of samples tested in the past month slightly came down to 13.12 lakh. However, the positivity rate of those tests at 0.42% was 50% less than the previous month’s positivity rate.

Such low figures of 2,168 cases and 31 deaths were witnessed in May. Later, the incidence of infections and fatalities increased exponentially, and the downward trend began in October.

No new death

In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, no new death occurred and 116 new infections were reported. The tally increased to 8,87,836 and the toll stood at 7,153.

As many as 41,910 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 0.28%. The overall positivity rate of 1.31 crore samples was 6.76%. The overall death rate and that of the past month was 0.81%.

The recovery rate remained at 99.05% and the number of recoveries increased to 8,79,405 as 127 patients recovered in the last one day. The number of active cases further came down to 1,278.

Throughout the past one week, Krishna district reported the highest single-day tally. In the last one day, it reported 24 cases, It was followed by Chittoor (17), Guntur (13), Visakhapatnam (13), West Godavari (11), East Godavari (9), Kadapa (9), Kurnool (7), Nellore (5), Srikakulam (4), Anantapur (3) and Prakasam (1). Vizianagaram reported no new infection.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,24,260), West Godavari (94,236), Chittoor (87,035), Guntur (75,504), Anantapur (67,644), Nellore (62,325), Prakasam (62,175), Kurnool (60,816), Visakhapatnam (59,763), Kadapa (55,264), Krishna (48,661), Srikakulam (46,125) and Vizianagaram (41,133).