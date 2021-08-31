Pandemic curve dips in August

VIJAYAWADA

31 August 2021 22:11 IST

Mortality rate, however, rises to 1% from 0.88% in July

The State reported 19 COVID-19 deaths and 1,115 infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning, which took the cumulative tally to 20,14,116 and the toll to 13,857.

The number of active cases came down to 14,693 with 1,265 patients recovering during the period. The number of recoveries and the recovery rate were 19,85,566 and 98.58% respectively.

The number of infections and fatalities had come down by 37.4% and 28.4% respectively in August against those reported in July.

In August, while the number of infections was 47,941, the toll was 480 against 76,662 infections and 671 deaths reported in July.

The positivity rate of the 20.66 lakh tests conducted in August was 2.32%. The rate was 2.98% in July when the number of tests conducted was 25.69 lakh. The mortality rate in August increased to 1% from 0.88% in July.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate of the 52,319 tests conducted in the last 24 hours was 2.13%, and the overall positivity rate of 2.66 crore samples tested remained at 7.56%.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported four deaths each during the period. They were followed by Nellore (3). Guntur and Krishna (2 each), and East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari (1 each). There were no fatalities in four districts in the past one day.

Chittoor also reported the highest single-day tally of 210 cases. It was followed by Krishna (165), West Godavari (125), Guntur (121), Prakasam (121), Nellore (120), East Godavari (74), Srikakulam (50), Visakhapatnam (48), Kadapa (36), Anantapur (21), Vizianagaram (15) and Kurnool (9).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,85,664), Chittoor (2,38,167), West Godavari (1,74,396), Guntur (1,72,503), Anantapur (1,57,126), Visakhapatnam (1,54,941), Nellore (1,40,150), Prakasam (1,33,661), Kurnool (1,23,784), Srikakulam (1,22,032), Krishna (1,13,756), Kadapa (1,12,618) and Vizianagaram (82,423).