Pandemic curve dips further in State

1,316 new infections and 11 deaths reported in 24 hours

The State reported 1,316 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning, taking the tally to 8,58,711 and the toll to 6,910.

At 1.75%, the single-day positivity rate of the 75,165 tests conducted during the period was the lowest in several months, and the overall positivity rate of the 94.08 lakh tests was put at 9.13%.

Recoveries

As many as 1,821 patients recovered during the past one day and the total number of recoveries increased to 8,35,801, taking the rate of recovery to 97.33%. The number of active cases had come down to 16,000, which was only 1.87% of the total infections reported so far.

Meanwhile, Chittoor and Krishna districts continued to report highest number of deaths. Both the districts reported two deaths each while Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam and Vizianagaram reported no new deaths. The remaining seven districts reported one death each.

West Godavari reported the highest number of new infections and was followed by Guntur with more than 200 new infections. Three districts reported more than 100 new cases while the remaining eight districts reported only 306 new cases.

The district-wise new infections are as follows: West Godavari (227), Guntur (206), Chittoor (198), Krishna (196), East Godavari (183), Anantapur (60), Kadapa (58), Visakhapatnam (45), Prakasam (43), Nellore (40), Srikakulam (28), Vizianagaram (18) and Kurnool (14).

Kurnool, which had been witnessing the lowest number of new infections, crossed the 60,000 tally. It was the eighth district to cross the case load of 60,000.

The district-wise tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,21,123), West Godavari (91,168), Chittoor (82,641), Guntur (71,632), Anantapur (66,344), Prakasam (61,085), Nellore (61,008), Kurnool (60,012), Visakhapatnam (57,493), Kadapa (53,851), Srikakulam (45,160), Krishna (43,923) and Vizianagaram (40,376).