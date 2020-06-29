Pandemic curve continues to rise in A.P.

The COVID-19 cases and fatalities continue to rise at an alarming rate in the State.

In the 24 hours ending Sunday morning, the State registered 813 new cases and 12 more deaths after testing 25,778 samples, pushing the tally to 13,098 and toll to 169.

The latest figures were the biggest single-day spike so far both in terms of new cases and fatalities.

Of the total number of cases, 7,021 are active. With the discharge of 428 patients during the period, a total of 5,908 people recovered so far.

Disturbing trend

The tally of positive cases doubled in 13 days since June 16 when it was 6,720. The fatalities too doubled during the period. Of the 12 new deaths, six were in Kurnool district, five in Krishna and one in West Godavari. Of the new cases, 755 were local residents, 50 were people from other States and eight were foreign returnees. Most of the new local cases were reported from Kadapa (111); Kurnool (103); Guntur (90); Chittoor (82); Krishna (79); West Godavari (71); East Godavari (57); Anantapur (51); Visakhapatnam (44); Prakasam (41); Nellore (18) and Vizianagaram (8).

No new case was reported from Srikakulam. The district-wise tally was as follows: Kurnool (1,787); Anantapur (1,371); Krishna (1,331); Guntur (1,193); East Godavari (1,002); Chittoor (891); West Godavari (875); Kadapa (794); Nellore (579); Visakhapatnam (505); Prakasam (313); Vizianagaram (145); and Srikakulam (62).

So far, 8.41 lakh samples were tested and the positivity rate was put at 1.56%. The recovery rate too increased marginally to 45.11%.

While the mortality rate was 1.29%, the tests per million ratio increased to 15, 765.