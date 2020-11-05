Pandemic brings curtains down on livelihood of puppeteers

With curbs on public performances, they struggle to make ends meet

The leather puppetry artistes in East Godavari district are struggling to make ends meet as the coronavirus pandemic have confined them to their homes. Since the outbreak of the virus, the artistes have not been able to do a single street performance of the age-old theatre art form from which they earn their bread and butter.

A majority of the puppeteers live in the rural pockets of Madhavapatnam, Jamuna Nagar, Cheediga, Peddapuram, Karapa, Amalapuram and Rajamahendravaram Urban in East Godavari district, in which at least 400 families practise this art from as a legacy.

“By February, we set our performance calendar for the rest of the year. The Central government, State government, the authorities of temples and managements of local festivals book us. The lockdown imposed in March to check the COVID-19 spread upset out schedule for this year,” says Thota Bala Krishna from Madhavapatnam village where many puppeteers families live.

Till the March-end, Mr. Bala Krishna says, his ten-member troupe was busy in various awareness campaign for various programmes introduced by the Central and State governments.

“We were performing as part of an awareness drive in the pockets hit by left-wing extremism in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, when the lockdown was imposed. Now, there is no guarantee that the awareness drive will resume,” laments Mr. Bala Krishna.

Peak season lost

In the last few months, the puppeteers have missed their business seasons of Vinayaka Chavithi, Dasara and other temple festivals.

“We have no clue when the restrictions public gathering will be lifted. How will we run our families unless we perform,” asks Mr. Bala Krishna.

Anaparthi Edukondalu, president of East Godavari Tholubommala Kalakarula Samakhya says many puppeteers also make some money by selling old garments. “This livelihood option has also gone due to the lockdown. Hundreds of families are in search of livelihood,” he says.