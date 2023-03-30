ADVERTISEMENT

Pandal, Dwaja Sthambam gutted in fire mishap in Lord Venu Gopala Swamy temple in West Godavari

March 30, 2023 04:05 pm | Updated 04:05 pm IST - TANUKU (WEST GODAVARI)

The temple caught the fire after a remnant of a firecracker, fired outside the temple, fell on the temple during Srirama Navami celebrations

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Video grab showing fire at Venu Gopala Swamy temple in West Godavari. | Photo Credit: ANI

A pandal and the outer portion of Dwaja Sthambam (pillar) of Lord Venu Gopala Swamy temple were gutted in a fire mishap during Srirama Navami celebrations at Duvva village under Tanuku police in West Godavari district on March 30. The pandal was erected with palm leaves. 

The pandal caught the fire after a remnant of a firecracker fell on the temple while the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita was in progress. “The firecracker has come from outside the temple area, where the locals fired it as part of the Srirama Navami celebrations in the village”, said West Godavari District Fire Officer B. Srinivasa Rao. 

Fire Breaks out in Venu Gopala Swami Temple in West Godavari | Video Credit: ANI

“The entire pandal was gutted and the outer portion of the Dwaja Sthambam (pillar) was also gutted in the mishap. No casualty has been reported”, Mr. Srinivasa Rao told The Hindu

The Fire Department rushed to the spot on Thursday morning and prevented the spread of the fire. Later, the celestial wedding was called off by the locals. Hundreds of devotees attended the celestial wedding inside the temple and all of them were alerted and evacuated from the temple. The police registered a case and the investigation is on.

