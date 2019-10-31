Andhra Pradesh

AP Panchayat secretary suspended for painting YSR Congress colours over Tricolour on office building wall

The wall of the Thammadepalli Gram Panchayat office building before it was painted over

The wall of the Thammadepalli Gram Panchayat office building before it was painted over   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

more-in

District officials get it corrected and paint the building back to white

A panchayat secretary’s overenthusiasm to please his political bosses by defacing the Tricolour and painting YSR Congress Party colours over it has led to his suspension.

The Tricolour had been painted and the Ashok Chakra embossed on the wall of the Thammadepalli Gram Panchayat office building, but panchayat secretary R. Prakash two days ago decided to get ruling YSR Congress Party’s colours painted over it in his enthusiasm to score brownie points from local party leaders.

By evening, the Tricolour was defaced and party flag colours of blue, white and green were painted over it. When this came to the notice of the district officials, they got it corrected and painted the building back to white.

The wall after it was painted over

The wall after it was painted over   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector S. Satyanarayana, in addition to issuing a notice to the panchayat secretary, suspended him from the post and said that the Tricolour would be unfurled on the building on Thursday.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 31, 2019 1:49:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/panchayat-secretary-suspended-for-painting-ysr-congress-colours-over-tricolour-on-office-building-wall/article29838647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY