Panchayat secretary, bill collector in ACB net

February 01, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau,Ramesh Susarla

Panchayat secretary of Madire in Kurnool district D. Mallaiah and a bill collector Pathan Shafi were trapped by Ant-Corruption Bureau officials in the MPDO office of Adoni Mandal while allegedly accepting ₹4,000 bribe for issuing an ownership certificate to the site of the complainant B. Guru Raja Reddy of Chinna Pendekal village.

Kurnool ACB DSP J. Siva Narayana Swamy said the cash was recovered on Wednesday evening from the bill collector and the post-trap proceedings were being conducted.

