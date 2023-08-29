Panchayat secretaries need to know laws for effective functioning, says Collector

August 29, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that the panchayat secretaries should be well aware of their duties and the laws being implemented by the State government to ensure effective implementation of the SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme.

Mr. Dilli Rao inaugurated the SVAMITVA training programme for panchayat secretaries in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

He said the panchayat secretaries should be aware of the Panchayat Raj Act and associated laws to perform their duties. He said Panchayat Secretaries play a key role in bridging the gap between the government and rural population and all aspects such as land survey, sanitation, drinking water and others should be taken care of.

He said through the SVAMITVA survey every property, road, park, tanks, temples and government offices will be recorded and the panchayat secretaries play a key role in implementation of the scheme.

District Panchayat Officer J. Sunitha said that there were 289 panchayat secretaries in 16 mandals of the district. They were split into three batches for the training programme, she said.

AP State Institute for Rural Development joint director K. Varaprasad and others were present.