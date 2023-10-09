HamberMenu
Panchayat Secretariat surveyor ends life in West Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh

“Work pressure is said to be the apparent reason for the extreme step,” said police.

October 09, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old Panchayat Secretariat surveyor Addepalli Durga Rao has reportedly ended his life at Jalli Kakinada village in West Godavari district in the early hours of October 9.

Ganapavaram Sub-Inspector V. Venkateswara Rao has said that ‘work pressure’ was said to be the apparent reason that drove Durga Rao to resort to the extreme step. However, the deceased did not leave any letter or note.

“We have sent the body to the Government Hospital in Tadepalligudem for post-mortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is on”, said SI Mr. Venkateswara Rao. 

(Those struggling with suicidal tendencies could dial police at 99086-22211.)

