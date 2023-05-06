ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat sarpanches demand Finance Commission funds, stage protest in Guntur

May 06, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Sarpanches from various villages in Guntur, Bapatla and Palnadu districts organised a protest in Guntur city on Saturday, demanding that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy release the panchayats funds of the 14th and the 15th Finance Commissions.

President of United Guntur District Sarpanches Association Kalluri Srinivasa Rao alleged that the CM stripped them of over 80% of their powers and funds. He said the panchayats were unable to spend even a single rupee for development or maintenance works in villages.

This apart, the State government was forcing panchayats to spend money on the green ambassadors, which became an additional financial burden. The panchayats were not in a position to perform their duties to the villagers, he said.

