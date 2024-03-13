Panchayat Raj Chamber president flays YSRCP government for diverting funds, ‘hindering’ rural development

March 13, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Andhra Pradesh State Panchayat Raj Chamber president Y.V.B. Rajendra Prasad on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for hindering the progress of rural areas by diverting funds amounting to ₹50,000 crore from gram panchayats.

The funds included those from the Central government, NREGS, and the Jal Jivan Mission, he alleged while participating in a protest organised by the A.P. Panchayat Raj Chamber and Sarpanches Association in front of the district collectorate. He stated that funds were withdrawn from the accounts of Sarpanches without their knowledge or consent.

Addressing the people present, Mr. Prasad expressed concern that if the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government is re-elected, the Panchayat Raj system in the State will be scrapped. He claimed that the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government impeded the development of rural areas and their residents, urging the gathering to vote for candidates who would work for their interests.