Panchayat polls: police officials visit sensitive villages

Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu and Additional SP Vakul Jindal on Friday visited the sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages in Krishna district in view of the gram panchayat elections. The SP visited the nomination centres and enquired about the process at Kanchikacherla, Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama areas.
Mr. Ravindranath Babu interacted with the villagers and enquired the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Circle Inspectors (CIs), SIs and head constables about the trouble mongers in villages.
Mr. Jindal held meetings with the villagers of Mylavaram, Pondugula and other areas and directed Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu to conduct meetings with the village and community elders for smooth conduct of the elections.
He visited the nomination centres and asked the staff whether they have any problems. The SP directed the officials to step up vigil on the border checkposts on AP-Telangana States. Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy, CIs Kanaka Rao and P. Srinu other officers accompanied the SP and the ASP.
Liquor bottles seized
The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials and the Mylavaram police seized 1,920 liquor bottles, being smuggled from Telangana State, at Ananthavaram checkpost. The value of the seized stocks was ₹2.3 lakh, the SP said.
The ASP said the arrested accused K. Naresh, N. Yesu and G. Saibabu were smuggling the liquor from Gatla Gouravaram village in Telangana State for use during the panchayat elections.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath