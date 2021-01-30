Panchayat polls: police officials visit sensitive villages

Meetings held with people for smooth conduct of elections

Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu and Additional SP Vakul Jindal on Friday visited the sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages in Krishna district in view of the gram panchayat elections. The SP visited the nomination centres and enquired about the process at Kanchikacherla, Jaggaiahpet and Nandigama areas.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu interacted with the villagers and enquired the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), Circle Inspectors (CIs), SIs and head constables about the trouble mongers in villages.

Mr. Jindal held meetings with the villagers of Mylavaram, Pondugula and other areas and directed Nuzvid DSP B. Srinivasulu to conduct meetings with the village and community elders for smooth conduct of the elections.

He visited the nomination centres and asked the staff whether they have any problems. The SP directed the officials to step up vigil on the border checkposts on AP-Telangana States. Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy, CIs Kanaka Rao and P. Srinu other officers accompanied the SP and the ASP.

Liquor bottles seized

The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials and the Mylavaram police seized 1,920 liquor bottles, being smuggled from Telangana State, at Ananthavaram checkpost. The value of the seized stocks was ₹2.3 lakh, the SP said.

The ASP said the arrested accused K. Naresh, N. Yesu and G. Saibabu were smuggling the liquor from Gatla Gouravaram village in Telangana State for use during the panchayat elections.