Panchayat polls: in a first for A.P., Prakasam uses drones

For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, drone cameras were used for surveillance during the second phase of the gram panchayat elections held in 14 mandals in Prakasam district on Saturday.

Overseeing the security arrangements in the faction-prone areas in and around Addanki along with technical teams, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said polling was conducted in a peaceful manner.

The SP, who went round the polling stations on a motorcycle in, among other villages, Kalavakuru, Sankhavarapadu, Dharmavaram and Ballikurava, said heightened vigil would be maintained during counting also to prevent any post-poll clashes.

He also closely watched the polling process through a network of CCTVs and gave instructions to the police personnel on duty at the polling booths to be alert and ensure free and fair elections. As many as 103 route mobiles, 58 striking force, 2575 para-police and special forces were deployed. Stern action would be taken if anyone disturbed peace after counting, he warned.