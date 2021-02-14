Panchayat polls: in a first for A.P., Prakasam uses drones

For the first time in Andhra Pradesh, drone cameras were used for surveillance during the second phase of the gram panchayat elections held in 14 mandals in Prakasam district on Saturday.
Overseeing the security arrangements in the faction-prone areas in and around Addanki along with technical teams, Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal said polling was conducted in a peaceful manner.
The SP, who went round the polling stations on a motorcycle in, among other villages, Kalavakuru, Sankhavarapadu, Dharmavaram and Ballikurava, said heightened vigil would be maintained during counting also to prevent any post-poll clashes.
He also closely watched the polling process through a network of CCTVs and gave instructions to the police personnel on duty at the polling booths to be alert and ensure free and fair elections. As many as 103 route mobiles, 58 striking force, 2575 para-police and special forces were deployed. Stern action would be taken if anyone disturbed peace after counting, he warned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath