Panchayat poll preparationsin full swing in Anantapur

The District Panchayat Officer has completed the basic task of finalisation of voters’ list in 1,029 gram panchayats in Anantapur district and for deciding the reservation of seats for the SCs/STs and BCs (for both Sarpanches and ward members) the caste enumeration has to be completed by June 18.

Once the caste enumeration is done with the split data for men and women in each caste in every gram panchayat, the caste-wise reservation will be finalised before announcing the schedule in the last week of July for the panchayat elections.

Panchayat Officer Sudhakar Reddy told The Hindu that the elections would be fought on free symbols without any party affiliation and ballot papers printed, boxes readied once the schedule was issued in July.

Three phases

In Anantapur, it will be a 10-day affair with elections for Sarpanches and ward members taking place in three phases in 63 mandals.

The district has been divided into three zones with the Penukonda zone going to the polls first and after a gap of three days it will be held in the Dharmavaram zone and finally in the Anantapur zone again after a three-day gap. Two ballot papers will be given to voters 23,63,652 voters to simultaneously vote for Sarpanch and ward member.

While the district has 1,029 gram panchayats, there are 10,622 wards, with 11,91,183 male voters, 11,72,379 female voters and 90 of the Third Gender.