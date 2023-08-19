Panchayat bypoll peaceful in Rayalaseema

August 19, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KADAPA

The bypoll to panchayat wards in the Rayalaseema districts was peaceful on August 19 (Saturday).

A neck-and-neck fight ensued between the candidates supported by the ruling YSR Congress Party and the TDP in several wards.

The bypoll to the 13th ward Kothapalle panchayat in Proddatur mandal of Kadapa district witnessed hectic activity since morning with a rebel problem between two candidates belonging to the ruling party. However, the local sarpanch’s son won the ward, defeating his opponent, who entered the fray with the support of MLA Sivaprasad Reddy. Interestingly, the TDP-supported candidate won the 9th ward of Rajupalem panchayat in the same district.

In Annamayya district, the candidates won with a single-digit majority over their rivals in Sibyala panchayat.

In the Chittoor district, it was a tight fight between the candidates supported by the ruling and the opposition parties. The bypoll was held in seven wards. A similar scenario was seen in the Sri Satya Sai district in 13 wards. In Anantapur district, as many as 11 wards went for the by-election. While the TDP-supported candidates posted the win in five wards, the ruling party-backed candidates won six wards.

According to reports, the TDP-backed candidates were declared elected in wards in the Adoni and Veldhurthi mandals of Kurnool district.

