‘Panchanga Sravanam’ marks Ugadi celebrations, in Tirupati

Three priests selected by Andhra Pradesh government were honoured by the Collector on the occasion.

March 22, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Panchanga Sravanam’, the reading out of forecasts from the almanac, by various organisations, in Tirupati, on March 22 marked Sobhakruth Ugadi New Year’s Day.

The ancient practice involved listing out the positive- and negative predictions for the nation as well as the individuals based on their zodiac sign, including the projected income and expenditure and rainfall or drought conditions likely to occur, which determines the nation’s prosperity and individual well-being.

“The newly-formed Tirupati district is all set to surge ahead in terms of development from this ‘ Sobhakruth’ New Year as its maiden Collector K. Venkataramana Reddy, Joint Collector D. K. Balaji and Revenue Officer Srinivasa Rao bear the name of Lord Venkateswara, which is an auspicious sign”, observed scholar Sivarama Sarma during the ‘ Panchanga Sravanam’ performed at the district Collectorate, in Tirupati, on Wednesday.

Three priests selected by the State government were honoured by the Collector on the occasion. Tanuj Vishnuvardhan, an Agama Pandit, performed ‘ Panchanga Sravanam’ at the event organised by Tirupati Brahmana Samajam.

Cluster University (Kurnool) Vice-Chancellor D. V. R. Sai Gopal and SVIMS University Dean Alladi Mohan gave away ‘ Ugadi Puraskar’ to Vedic scholars N. Gourisankara Srinathan Ghanapati and Susvaram Vadiraja Acharya, Tirumala priest Archakam Khadri Narasimhacharyulu, dermatologist G. Ramesh Kumar, revenue officer E. Seshagiri Rao, poetess Vani Sriramaswamy, photo journalist S. Ramesh Kumar, chef P. S. Kiran and ‘Young prodigy’ award to vocalist A. R. Vasupradha.

The Samajam’s Executive President ‘Bhimas’ Balaji and General Secretary K. Ajay Kumar spoke.

