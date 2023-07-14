Panchakarla Ramesh Babu says he will contest from Pendurthi Assembly constituency

July 14, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A day after parting ways with the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by resigning from the post of party Visakhapatnam district president, former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu on Friday announced that he would be contesting the 2024 elections from the Pendurthi assembly constituency.

Earlier, Mr. Ramesh Babu organised a meeting with his supporters and followers at a function hall in Pendurthi here.

He, however, maintained silence on which party he would be joining, saying that his supporters were well aware of his next move.

“Joining a party is a procedure. The other party leaders should like my ideologies and I should like their ideas. In the next two to three days, I will be meeting a few leaders, hold talks and come to a decision. Any announcement should come from their side. Till then, let it be a secret,” he said.

Meanwhile, supporters of Mr. Ramesh Babu who attended the meeting raised slogans in favour of Jana Sena Party (JSP) and its president Pawan Kalyan.

