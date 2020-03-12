Panchakarla quits TDP, bats for Vizag as Executive capital

VISAKHAPATNAM

12 March 2020 01:19 IST

‘I cannot go against the sentiments of the people of the region’

TDP rural president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu on Wednesday announced his decision to quit the party.

The reasons he cited were the party’s stand on the YSRCP government’s announcement to make Visakhapatnam the Executive capital and interference of other leaders in his constituency and in the discharge of his responsibility.

Advertising

Advertising

“I brought to the notice of party national president N. Chandrababau Naidu the internal decisions and developments. Though he had assured to rectify them, he did not do so,” Mr. Ramesh Babu said at a press conference here.

His decision comes two days after another former MLA S.A. Rahaman joining the YSRCP and ahead of the local body elections later this month.

Mr. Ramesh Babu, however, said he had not decided his future course of action.

“I cannot go against the sentiments of the people of Visakhapatnam with regard to the city’s development as Executive capital,” he said.

The TDP should fight for ensuring justice to the farmers of Amaravati, but it should have the same commitment in respecting the sentiments of the people of Visakhapatnam and for their all-round development, he observed.

That was the reason why I could not carry out protests in favour of Amaravati as dictated by the party, he said.

‘Malicious campaign’

The reasons being cited to oppose Executive capital such as “traffic will become worse and rowdyism will gain ground” were nothing but malicious campaign, he said, and added that development of Visakhapatnam would have a positive impact on the north coastal and East Godavari districts.

Mr. Ramesh Babu said people had rejected the party by giving it only 23 Assembly seats, but Mr. Naidu continued to be surrounded by the same coterie. “There is no post mortem on the defeat. People like me are not given an opportunity to speak,” he alleged.

“People did not accept the making of Nara Lokesh as MLC and Minister. A few days ago, Mr. Lokesh held a meeting with the families of 30 to 40 political leaders in Hyderabad,” Mr. Ramesh Babu said, and accused the leadership of creating groups.

Joins YSRCP

In a similar development, former Minister from Kadapa district P. Ramasubba Reddy quit the TDP and joined the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office. Addressing the media later, Mr. Ramasubba Reddy said he was impressed by the welfare schemes introduced by the Chief Minister and quit the TDP as it lacked direction.