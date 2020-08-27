Andhra Pradesh

Panchakarla likely to join YSRCP today

Former TDP district president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu is likely to join the YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli on Friday.

Mr. Ramesh Babu quit the TDP a few months ago protesting the party’s stand on Amravati. Since then, he has stayed away from active politics.

He was first elected to the Assembly in 2009 on a Praja Rajyam ticket. Later, he joined the TDP along with former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao before the 2014 elections and was elected to the Assembly from Chodavaram.

