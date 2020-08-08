Andhra Pradesh

Panama varsity honour for child rights panel chief

University of Swahili, an Indo-American University in Panama, has conferred an honorary doctorate on the Chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights G. Hymavathi.

The University’s India Resident Representative Rajesh Ramdas said the honour was bestowed in recognition of Ms. Hymavathi’s committment to promoting child rights and women empowerment for over two decades.

Ms. Hymavathi has been serving the needy through an NGO called Nature for the last 20 years, focussing on child rights and women empowerment, expecially in remote tribal and rural hamlets.

