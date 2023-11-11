Pamidimukkala mourns son of the soil Chandra Mohan

November 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

Pamidimukkala village, which is also the mandal headquarters of Krishna district, mourned the demise of its son of the soil and noted actor Chandra Mohan on November 11.

Chandra Mohan was born on May 23, 1945, in an agriculture family. His original name was Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao, which he had changed after entering films. His father was Veerabhadra Sastry and mother Syamalamma. He has eight sisters and a brother. His brother Durga Prasad practises agriculture in the village.

After completing his schooling at Meduru village and PUC at Hindu College in Machilipatnam, Chandra Mohan went on to do B.Sc. (Agriculture) course at Bapatla Agricultural College. After graduation, he had joined the Agriculture Department in Eluru.

Chandra Mohan’s debut film was ‘Rangula Ratnam’ in 1966, and there was no looking back for him since then, reminisce the villagers.

Chandra Mohan’s brother and other relatives left for Hyderabad on hearing the shocking news.

