HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pamidimukkala mourns son of the soil Chandra Mohan

Chandra Mohan had done B.Sc. (Agriculture) and worked in the Agriculture Department before making his debut in films with ‘Rangula Ratnam’ in 1966

November 11, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
The house where actor Chandra Mohan was born, at Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district.

The house where actor Chandra Mohan was born, at Pamidimukkala village in Krishna district.

Pamidimukkala village, which is also the mandal headquarters of Krishna district, mourned the demise of its son of the soil and noted actor Chandra Mohan on November 11.

Chandra Mohan was born on May 23, 1945, in an agriculture family. His original name was Mallampalli Chandrasekhara Rao, which he had changed after entering films. His father was Veerabhadra Sastry and mother Syamalamma. He has eight sisters and a brother. His brother Durga Prasad practises agriculture in the village.

After completing his schooling at Meduru village and PUC at Hindu College in Machilipatnam, Chandra Mohan went on to do B.Sc. (Agriculture) course at Bapatla Agricultural College. After graduation, he had joined the Agriculture Department in Eluru.

Chandra Mohan’s debut film was ‘Rangula Ratnam’ in 1966, and there was no looking back for him since then, reminisce the villagers.

Chandra Mohan’s brother and other relatives left for Hyderabad on hearing the shocking news.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / arts, culture and entertainment / Telugu cinema / cinema industry

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.