Palnadu ryots’ anxious wait ends

The decades-long dream of people of parched uplands in Palnadu to get irrigation facilities for commercial crops such as chilli, is finally going to be fulfilled.
The government has allocated ₹1,650 crore to stablise an ayacut of 1.50 lakh acres under Varikapudisila Lift Irrigation project in the budget.
CM thanked
Elected representatives from Palnadu, led by Narsaraopet MP Lavu Krishnadevarayulu, and MLAs Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (Macherla), Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy (Narsaraopet), Bolla Brahma Naidu (Vinukonda), Namburu Sankara Rao (Pedakurapadu) called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Assembly and thanked him for including the project in the YSR Palnadu Durbiksha Nirmulana scheme.
The LI scheme had a long history dating back to 1940s when the irrigation authorities proposed to construct a lift scheme upstream the Nagarjuna Sagar project. The proposed site is located in deep jungle and this led to frequent postponement of the work.
Finally, the then Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy laid the foundation stone for the project in 2008 but nothing happened for the next six years. N. Chandrababu Naidu again laid the foundation stone and the department prepared the DPR, but the project got administrative sanction in 2019 after Mr. Jagan formed the government.
In the first phase, the project aims to provide water to 45,000 acres in Veldurthy, Durgi, Chautupalli mandals.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath